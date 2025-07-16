Nvidia plans to sell more advanced chips to China, as CEO Huang pushes for a long-term presence in the growing Chinese AI market.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), reportedly expressed ambitions to introduce more powerful semiconductor products in China beyond its current H20 model, signaling a potential expansion in the region despite ongoing U.S. export controls.

According to a CNBC report, Huang said the company is aiming to deliver increasingly sophisticated chips over time, even as it resumes H20 chip sales to China following a reversal of prior trade restrictions.

Despite the report, Nvidia stock inched lower by 0.3% on Wednesday morning.

The H20 complies with existing U.S. export limitations and is tailored for artificial intelligence tasks.

Nvidia has encountered challenges stemming from stricter U.S. government controls on chip shipments to China, prompting the company to focus on developing processors that comply with current export rules.

Huang highlighted the importance of ongoing innovation, pointing out that although designs such as Hopper, used in the H20, are currently advanced, future architectures will inevitably surpass them in performance.

Huawei Technologies Co. has emerged as a key competitor in China, filling the void created by U.S. export barriers. Huang had earlier acknowledged this dynamic, warning that without access to the Chinese AI market, which is estimated to be worth $50 billion over the next few years, U.S. companies risk falling behind.

Earlier in 2025, Nvidia wrote down $5.5 billion in unsold inventory related to the H20 and noted that quarterly revenues could have been $2.5 billion higher if not for trade limitations.

It’s only on Tuesday that the company received the Trump Administration’s nod to sell H20 chips in China. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that maintaining a technological edge is key and that allowing chip sales to China ensures continued dependence on the U.S., according to the report.

Nvidia stock has gained over 26% year-to-date and over 34% in the past 12 months.

