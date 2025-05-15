The company said it is actively investigating the incident with the assistance of external cybersecurity experts and is in the process of restarting the affected operations.

Steel producer Nucor Corp (NUE) said it has temporarily and proactively halted certain production operations at various locations after identifying a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized third-party access to the company’s certain information technology systems.

“Upon detecting the incident, the company began promptly taking steps to contain and respond to the incident, including activating its incident response plan, proactively taking potentially affected systems offline, and implementing other containment, remediation, or recovery measures,” the firm said in an SEC filing.

Nucor is actively investigating the incident with the assistance of external cybersecurity experts and has notified federal law enforcement authorities. The company said it is in the process of restarting the affected operations.

Despite the incident, the stock traded in the green in Wednesday’s pre-market session. Notably, Nucor shares have gained over 7% in the last month. During its first-quarter earnings, CEO Leon Topalian stated that the company is seeing solid demand for its steel and steel products despite the market volatility.

At the same time, Nucor also provided a positive outlook for the second quarter (Q2) and said it expects Q2 earnings to surpass the first quarter.

Nucor said Q2 earnings are expected to increase across all three operating segments, with the largest increase seen in the steel mills segment. This is primarily due to higher average selling prices at its sheet and plate mills, it said.

Meanwhile, earnings in the steel products segment are expected to increase due to increased volumes.

Nucor shares climbed nearly 4% in 2025 but have declined over 31% in the past 12 months.

