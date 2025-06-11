Separately, chip-maker Nvidia also announced a collaboration with Novo Nordisk to accelerate drug discovery efforts through innovative AI use cases.

Denmark-headquartered Novo Nordisk (NVO) has entered into a collaboration and exclusive worldwide license agreement with California-based Deep Apple Therapeutics, Inc. to develop drugs for cardiometabolic diseases, including obesity.

Under the terms of the deal, valued at up to $812 million, Deep Apple will discover oral therapies using its AI-based drug discovery platform, and Novo Nordisk will receive exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize the resulting compounds and products in all indications.

Both companies will collaborate on the research plan, Deep Apple said.

Deep Apple is eligible to receive an upfront payment, research costs, and milestone payments from Novo Nordisk. In total, Deep Apple will be eligible to receive up to $812 million in payments, as well as potential royalties on sales of any products that emerge from the collaboration.

Last month, Novo also announced a similar exclusive global collaboration and license agreement with U.S.-based Septerna, Inc. (SEPN) to discover, develop, and commercialize oral small-molecule medicines for obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other cardiometabolic diseases. The company said the deal could be worth up to $2.2 billion.

Separately, chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) announced a collaboration with Novo Nordisk to accelerate drug discovery efforts through innovative AI use cases.

The companies aim to create customized AI models and agents that Novo Nordisk can use for early research and clinical development.

“By coupling NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform and expertise with Novo’s deep expertise in life sciences research and development, we aim to build custom models that will aid our scientists in developing new medicines faster and more efficiently,” said Mishal Patel, senior vice president, AI and digital innovation at Novo Nordisk.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Novo Nordisk jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels.

NVO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:20 a.m. ET on Jun 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

NVO stock is down by about 9% this year and about 44% over the past 12 months.

