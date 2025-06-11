Both candidates were well tolerated, with nearly all adverse events identified as mild or moderate.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) on Wednesday said that its COVID-19-Influenza combination and stand-alone Influenza vaccine candidates demonstrated a robust immune response in an initial cohort of a late-stage trial.

The cohort was designed to provide data on three flu strains and COVID-19 to inform a future registrational late-stage program. The company said both vaccine candidates induced immune responses similar to those of licensed comparators Nuvaxovid and Fluzone HD.

Both candidates were well tolerated, with nearly all adverse events identified as mild or moderate.

Novavax said that it continues to pursue partnering opportunities to advance further development of these programs.

The company received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval for its COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid last month. The company expects Nuvaxovid to be available for commercial use this fall.

Novavax rival Moderna (MRNA), meanwhile, withdrew its application to the FDA for approval of its seasonal flu-COVID combination vaccine candidate late last month.

Moderna said it will resubmit the application later this year after data from its ongoing late-stage trial of its seasonal flu vaccine is available.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Novavax stayed unmoved within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained ‘low.’

NVAX's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:00 a.m. ET on Jun 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



A Stocktwits user expressed optimism about the new data, terming it a “very good sign” that the company will continue to make the best vaccines for COVID-19 and flu, as well as for a combination of both.



NVAX stock is trading 1% higher in pre-market session. The stock is down by about 16% this year and by about 57% over the past 12 months.

