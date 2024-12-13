Novavax Nabs $50M From First Sanofi Partnership Milestone: Retail Optimism Climbs

This milestone marks the first achievement since the partnership began in May, with the potential for Novavax to earn up to $300 million in additional milestones.

Shares of Novavax rose nearly 1% after the open on Friday, continuing a positive streak with gains expected for the third consecutive session.

The rise drew significant retail attention on Stocktwits, where the ticker surged to the list of top 10 trending stocks, with bullish sentiment and increased message volume.

The company announced it achieved the first milestone under its Sanofi partnership, earning a $50 million payment for progress in its phase 2/3 trial of a COVID-19 vaccine for children.

This milestone marks the first achievement since the partnership began in May, with the potential for Novavax to earn up to $300 million in additional milestones for its COVID-19 vaccine and up to $350 million for combination products.

The deal also includes tiered royalties on future sales.

NVAX sentiment and message volume on Dec 13 as of 9:45 am ET | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment turned more 'bullish', with one user expressing hopes that the stock would break the $10 mark on Friday, a level not seen in a month.

Another user referred to the stock as a “cash printing machine,” reflecting growing optimism among retail investors.

Novavax has faced challenges in the past, including pressure following a U.S. regulatory hold on its experimental vaccines after a study participant developed a serious nerve disorder.

However, fortunes reversed earlier this year with a $1.2 billion licensing agreement with Sanofi, which included plans to commercialize a COVID-flu combination vaccine.

So far this year, NVAX shares have gained nearly 80%, reflecting a resurgence in investor confidence.

