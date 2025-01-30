Northrop Grumman Stock Falls After 2025 Outlook, Q4 Sales Fails To Impress Wall Street, Retail’s Bearish

Its fourth-quarter revenue stood at $10.69 billion year-over-year (YOY), falling short of the average analysts’ estimate of $10.97 billion.

Northrop Grumman Stock Falls After 2025 Outlook, Q4 Sales Fails To Impress Wall Street, Retail’s Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
| First Published Jan 30, 2025, 10:48 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 10:48 PM IST

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) shares fell 2.1% on Thursday as the company forecasted 2025 revenue below Wall Street estimates after missing fourth-quarter sales estimates.

The defense firm projected 2025 revenue between $42 billion and $42.5 billion, compared with the average analysts’ estimate of $42.80 billion, according to FinChat data.

While analysts expect defense spending to remain strong during Donald Trump’s presidency, investors have expressed concerns regarding possible spending cuts proposed by the Elon Musk-headed Department of Government Efficiency.  

Its fourth-quarter revenue stood at $10.69 billion year-over-year (YOY), falling short of the average analysts’ estimate of $10.97 billion.

The company’s space systems sales declined 13% to $2.71 billion due to wind-down
of work on the restricted space and Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) programs.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported net earnings of $6.39 per share, topping the Street estimate of $6.35 per share.

The company’s quarterly sales in its aeronautics systems unit increased 11% to $3.22 billion, primarily due to the continuing transition to production on the B-21 strategic bombers.

Its defense systems sales rose 5% to $2.33 billion, aided by higher volume on certain military ammunition programs.

“Our guidance anticipates continued top-line growth, margin expansion, and double-digit cash flow growth,” CEO Kathy Warden said in a statement.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in ‘bearish’ (39/100) territory but with a higher score than a day ago, while retail chatter jumped to ‘extremely high.’

NOC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:29 a.m. ET on Jan. 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits NOC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:29 a.m. ET on Jan. 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Earlier this week, peers Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics had also projected 2025 sales below estimates.

Over the past year, Northrop Grumman stock has gained 6.7%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cigna Group Stock Drops To Near 4-Week Low After Big Profit Miss, Retail Turns Bearish

Cigna Group Stock Drops To Near 4-Week Low After Big Profit Miss, Retail Turns Bearish

Sirius XM Stock Rises On Q4 Beat, Self-Paying Subscriber Growth: Retail Eager To Lap Up Shares

Sirius XM Stock Rises On Q4 Beat, Self-Paying Subscriber Growth: Retail Eager To Lap Up Shares

IBM Stock Soars To Record High, Poised For Best Day In Over Half A Century: Retail Bullish As BMO Sees More Upside

IBM Stock Soars To Record High, Poised For Best Day In Over Half A Century: Retail Bullish As BMO Sees More Upside

Caterpillar Surpasses Q4 Earnings Expectations, But Revenue Misses The Mark: Retail’s Disappointed

Caterpillar Surpasses Q4 Earnings Expectations, But Revenue Misses The Mark: Retail’s Disappointed

International Paper Stock Tumbles On Q4 Earnings Miss, Company Explores Strategic Options For Cellulose Fiber Business

International Paper Stock Tumbles On Q4 Earnings Miss, Company Explores Strategic Options For Cellulose Fiber Business

Recent Stories

(PHOTOS) Inside Shahid Kapoor's luxury Bungalow in Mumbai; Check NTI

(PHOTOS) Inside Shahid Kapoor's luxury Bungalow in Mumbai; Check

Cigna Group Stock Drops To Near 4-Week Low After Big Profit Miss, Retail Turns Bearish

Cigna Group Stock Drops To Near 4-Week Low After Big Profit Miss, Retail Turns Bearish

Sirius XM Stock Rises On Q4 Beat, Self-Paying Subscriber Growth: Retail Eager To Lap Up Shares

Sirius XM Stock Rises On Q4 Beat, Self-Paying Subscriber Growth: Retail Eager To Lap Up Shares

IBM Stock Soars To Record High, Poised For Best Day In Over Half A Century: Retail Bullish As BMO Sees More Upside

IBM Stock Soars To Record High, Poised For Best Day In Over Half A Century: Retail Bullish As BMO Sees More Upside

I want him to enjoy the game: Harbhajan Singhs advice to Virat Kohli on his Ranji Trophy return HRD

‘I want him to enjoy the game’: Harbhajan Singh’s advice to Virat Kohli on his Ranji Trophy return

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon