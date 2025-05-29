The adhesive dispenser maker’s quarterly revenue of $683 million topped estimates of $672 million.

Nordson stock (NDSN) rose 5.5% in extended trading on Wednesday after the company’s second-quarter earnings topped Wall Street’s estimates.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter ended April 30, while analysts expected it to post $2.36 per share, according to FinChat data.

The adhesive dispenser maker’s quarterly revenue of $683 million also topped estimates of $672 million.

The Westlake, Ohio-based company reported earnings of $112 million, or $1.97 per share, compared with $118 million, or $2.05 per share, a year earlier.

“We started the second quarter with increasing momentum in order entry, and our results outperformed the mid-point of our sales and earnings guidance,” CEO Sundaram Nagarajan said.

Its medical and fluid Solutions sales rose 20% to $203 million, aided by an acquisition impact of 30% following its buyout of Atrion.

Nordson said its advanced technology solutions sales rose 18% to $161 million, helped by broad-based demand in semiconductor and electronics end markets.

The gains were offset by an 8% decline in industrial precision solutions sales as weak demand in polymer processing and industrial coatings product lines weighed.

The company forecasted third-quarter sales in the range of $710 to $750 million and adjusted earnings between $2.55 and $2.75 per share.

Analysts expect it to post $713.9 million in sales and earnings per share of $2.58.

“Order entry and backlog support a third quarter performance that is in line with the full-year guidance we set at the beginning of our fiscal year,” Nagarajan said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘neutral’ (51/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘high.’

NDSN’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:39 a.m. ET on May 29, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Nordson stock has fallen 6.6% year to date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<