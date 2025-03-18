Nokia Stock Gains On Multiple Network, Data Center Deals: Retail Sentiment Improves

Read Full Article

Shares of Nokia Corp. (NOK) gained over 1% in Monday’s regular trade as the company bagged multiple deals involving its networking and data center businesses.

Nokia announced on Monday that it has entered into an agreement with Hetzner, a leading provider of hosting services in Europe, to upgrade its data center and core network infrastructure.

Nokia and Hetzner’s deployment is already live in Germany and Finland and will eventually be expanded to other European countries to serve the hosting provider’s customers.

“Through close collaboration with Nokia, we have been able to integrate new technology effectively into our system. This has ensured we remain flexible and agile whilst improving our data centers to meet our customer's needs,” said Martin Fritzsche, Head of Network at Hetzner.

Hetzner is a Germany-based hosting provider – among the largest in Europe. It was founded in 1997 and is known for its virtualized server infrastructure.

Nokia also signed a deal with Worldstream, a cloud infrastructure provider based in the Netherlands. The Finnish networking giant will upgrade Worldstream’s infrastructure with advanced distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection.

Earlier this month, Nokia announced deals with Lockheed Martin and Verizon to integrate advanced 5G solutions with military communications systems.

It also announced the Open Telecom AI platform in partnership with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), and Indian carrier Reliance Jio.

However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Nokia stock hovered in the ‘neutral’ (53/100) territory, showing caution among investors.

Nokia’s stock has gained nearly 22% in 2025 so far and almost 55% over the past year.

