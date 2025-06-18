Nippon Steel finalized its acquisition of U.S. Steel, pledging $11 billion in U.S. investments. The deal preserves American jobs, leadership, and operations under a national security agreement with government oversight.

Shares of U.S. Steel ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday following the completion of its takeover by Japan-based Nippon Steel, marking the end of the storied American manufacturer’s independent run.

This newly formed alliance establishes a global steelmaking force, promising over $11 billion in investments across U.S. Steel facilities by 2028.

The strategic plan is designed to protect and expand more than 100,000 jobs in states such as Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Alabama, Indiana, and Arkansas.

U.S. Steel will continue to operate under its historic name and maintain its headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

As part of the finalized agreement, the companies have also signed a National Security Agreement (NSA) with the U.S. government, which secures specific operational and structural guarantees to safeguard national interests.

Under the NSA, the company’s executive leadership and board will remain predominantly American. Production operations will continue within the U.S., and the steelmaker’s independence in trade matters is preserved.

A new Golden Share issued to the U.S. government grants federal authorities powers to approve or reject changes to the company’s capital investments, domestic operations, and headquarters location.

The Golden Share grants the U.S. President or an appointed representative the ability to weigh in on matters such as moving production offshore, changing the company name or location, or acquiring U.S. competitors.

Additionally, the government will designate an independent board member.

The merger is set to boost Nippon Steel’s annual crude steel capacity to roughly 86 million tons, bringing the company closer to its target of 100 million tons worldwide.

Former President Joe Biden had halted Nippon Steel’s $14.9 billion deal to acquire U.S. Steel, pointing to potential threats to vital supply chains.

Then, in April of this year, President Donald Trump ordered a renewed examination of the transaction, directing the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to conduct a more thorough review.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Nippon Steel remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

NPSCY's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11.00 a.m. ET on Jun.18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

