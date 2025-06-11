Buyers worldwide got their hands on the highly anticipated gaming console on June 5.

Nintendo (NTDOY) said Wednesday that its Switch 2 gaming system sold over 3.5 million units within just four days of its June 5 launch, making it the Japanese company’s fastest-selling gaming device ever.

Fans from Tokyo to San Francisco lined up for hours last week to get their hands on one of the year's most highly anticipated gadgets.

The Switch 2 is a successor to the hugely popular original Switch, released in March 2017, which pioneered a hybrid design that allows playing both at home on a TV and on the move.

Nintendo initially used a lottery system to select buyers for the first batch of Switch 2 units. Analysts have warned that sustaining production amid strong demand could prove challenging.

The console is manufactured mainly in China by partners, including Foxconn Technology Group.

The Switch 2 has a larger 1080p display, an upgraded processor, and enhanced joystick controllers. The system also debuts the new GameChat2 feature, where players can voice or video chat and share game screens with friends online.

By late Tuesday, retail sentiment for Nintendo turned ‘bullish’ on Stocktwits, with chatter gradually building around the highly anticipated launch. While early reviews and demand have been largely positive, some retail traders have noted warning signs.

"$NTDOY launch went great but so did WiiU's," one user cautioned. "The concern is the 8000+ Switch 2's sitting on eBay still, with many priced at the bare minimum when calculating $EBAY fees."

Looking ahead, the user also pointed to next month's Donkey Kong release and an upcoming Pokémon title as potential catalysts for sustained demand.

President Shuntaro Furukawa told analysts during a May earnings call that Nintendo aims to maintain strong launch momentum, although this is becoming increasingly challenging with the Switch 2’s higher price and a weakening global economy.

He also noted that the company might consider increasing the console’s price later, depending on tariff decisions under U.S. President Donald Trump.

The company has told its manufacturing partners to speed up production.

The Switch 2 competes with Valve's Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and Lenovo's Legion Go. The top TV-based consoles are Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox series.

