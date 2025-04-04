Nintendo Dodged China Tariffs Only To Get Hit In Vietnam — Switch 2 Price Goes Up 50%

user
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 4, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Nintendo Switch 2 price has been hiked, costing 50% more than the original Switch did at launch, as President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs hit global supply chains.

The Japanese video game company announced the highly-awaited Switch 2 console, with a sticker price of $449.99. This was higher than expected, and some analysts think it’s due to Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs making it more expensive to manufacture products.

Nintendo makes its Switch gaming consoles in China and Vietnam – while China has been hit by 34% levies, the Trump administration has imposed 46% tariffs on Vietnam.

An ad-valorem duty between 10% and 50% is also applicable on all imports in the U.S.

Nintendo is set to launch the Switch 2 in June featuring a bigger display, and a mouse function for the first time.

However, while buyers in the U.S. will have to shell out $449.99 for the Switch 2, it will cost $334 in Japan. The pricing gap did not go unnoticed by experts.

According to Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal, the lower Japanese pricing "implies U.S. pricing factors in (the) tariff impact,” according to a Reuters report.

“The price is a bit higher than what was widely expected,” said Serkan Toto, founder of Kantan Games consultancy, the report added.

The original Switch, which launched in 2017, was priced at $299.99.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

