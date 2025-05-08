The company has struggled in recent years due to a miscalculated shift away from multi-brand retailers and rising competition from emerging brands.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) has elevated several executives in a major shake-up of its senior leadership team, marking the latest move in a broader turnaround effort led by new chief Elliott Hill.

The sports goods giant has split its leadership into three areas: consumer and sport, marketing, and product creation.

Amy Montagne, a vice president for Nike's global women division and a 20-year veteran at the company, has been promoted to president of the Nike brand.

Footwear vice president Phil McCartney has been named chief innovation, design, and product officer. Tom Clarke, a strategic adviser to the CEO, is now the chief growth initiatives officer.

Chief Marketing Officer Nicole Graham has been promoted to executive vice president and will now lead marketing for Nike, Jordan, and Converse brands.

In October, the company brought back veteran Hill as its CEO, and he has since led a series of changes as part of a broad turnaround plan.

Hill has said Nike will fix its relationships with retailers, refocus on its traditionally core areas like basketball and running, and sell more premium products.

In March, Nike reported quarterly earnings and gave a weak outlook, partially weighed by the impact of new U.S. trade tariffs.

As part of the changes, the company said that Heidi O'Neill, president of consumer, product, and brand, will retire. She will remain in an advisory role until September.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for the company was 'bearish' as of late Tuesday, unchanged over the past month.

NKE sentiment and message volume as of May 6 | Source: Stocktwits

Nike stock is down 24.6% year to date.

