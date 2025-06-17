All sectors, barring IT, ended in the red. Pharma stocks faced sharp selling after President Trump raised tariff concerns.

Indian equity markets ended lower on Tuesday with the Nifty slipping below 24,900 as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East escalated for the fifth day.

All sectors, except IT, finished in the red.

The Sensex ended 212 points lower to close at 81,583, while the Nifty 50 fell 93 points to finish at 24,853.

The broader markets also mirrored the weakness, with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices ending over 0.5% lower.

The retail investor sentiment surrounding the Nifty 50 remained ‘bearish’ on Stocktwits.

Nifty sentiment and message volume on June 17 as of 4:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Pharma stocks witnessed selling pressure after US President Donald Trump said pharma tariffs were ‘coming soon.’ Granules was the top loser (-4%), followed by Lupin, Natco Pharma, Laurus Labs, and Aurobindo Pharma, falling 3%.

Vishal Mega Mart shares recovered to end 4% higher after a ₹10,488 crore block deal by promoter Samayat Services.

Tanla Platforms gained 3% after its board approved a ₹175 crore buyback plan.

Siemens India shares rose over 1% after a consortium including it bagged a ₹4,100-crore high-speed rail project.

And Navin Fluorine ended 4% higher as Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

CG Power gained 2% on a ₹641 cr order win from Power Grid for transformers.

Globally, European markets traded weak, and Dow Futures indicated a positive opening for Wall Street.

