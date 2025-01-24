NextEra Energy Reports Inline Q4 Earnings, Announces Steps To Restart Nuclear Plant: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

NextEra has filed a notice with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to request a licensing change, to restart operations by the end of 2028.

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) soared nearly 4% on Friday morning after the company announced its fourth-quarter results.

NextEra posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 in the fourth quarter, meeting Wall Street estimates, according to Stocktwits data. This compares to an EPS of $0.52 during the same period last year.

The Florida-based company reported a nearly 5.7% year-over-year (YoY) decline in revenue to $5.39 billion during the quarter, falling short of an analyst estimate of $7.62 billion.

However, NextEra reaffirmed its profit forecast for fiscal year 2025 in the range of $3.45 to $3.70 per share.

The firm also said it has taken steps to restart its shuttered nuclear power plant in Iowa amid a surge in energy demand due to artificial intelligence (AI). NextEra has filed a notice with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to request a licensing change, intending to restart operations by the end of 2028.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits entered the ‘extremely bullish’ (95/100) territory from ‘bullish’ (57/100) a day ago. Message volume was in the ‘extremely high’ zone.

NEE retail sentiment.jpg NEE sentiment and message volume January 24, 2025, as of 11 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Users were similarly bullish about NextEra’s stock.

Meanwhile, one user thinks the energy supply-demand imbalance is a tailwind for the stock.

NextEra Energy’s stock price has declined 3.8% in the past six months, but its one-year returns stand slightly over 27%.

