Newgen’s drop followed a steep quarter-on-quarter decline in profit and revenue, with weakness in its international business weighing on sentiment.

Newgen Software shares came under pressure after the company reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter (Q1) results, marked by sequential declines in profit and revenue.

At the time of writing, shares of Newgen Software fell 6.35% to ₹960.50.

Revenue from operations rose 2% year-on-year to ₹321 crore but fell 25% quarter-on-quarter.

Net profit increased 4% year-on-year to ₹49.72 crore but declined 54% quarter-on-quarter. Total income dropped 21% from the previous quarter to ₹350 crore.

The company’s core profit fell 6% year-on-year to ₹45 crore, with margins narrowing to 14% from 15%.

Subscription revenue rose 19% year-on-year to ₹121 crore, showing strength in annuity streams. However, revenue from Europe fell to ₹103.4 crore from ₹138.56 crore quarter-on-quarter, while APAC revenue declined 29.6% to ₹49.2 crore.

The company added 12 new customer logos and received its 25th patent during the quarter.

SEBI-registered analyst Vishal Trehan noted the mixed performance, with resilient subscription growth, but weakness in international segments weighed on overall results.

He said Newgen’s continued focus on AI-driven platforms like Marvin and Harper remains a strategic priority.

Meanwhile, SEBI-registered analyst Vijay Kumar Gupta said the Q1 results triggered a clear technical breakdown.

The stock posted a bearish engulfing candle and breached multiple support levels.

Gupta pointed to a negative Commodity Channel Index (CCI) reading of –131 and declining On-Balance Volume (OBV) as signs of distribution.

He identified ₹940–₹950 as a crucial support zone and said that unless the stock reclaims ₹1,020 with strong volume, further downside cannot be ruled out.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

The stock has declined 43.3% so far in 2025.

The stock has declined 43.3% so far in 2025.