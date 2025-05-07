The company raised its 2025 adjusted operating income forecast to $55 million to $66 million, compared with its earlier projection of $50 million to $60 million.

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) stock jumped 20.3% in extended trading on Tuesday, as it raised its 2025 earnings forecast after topping first-quarter revenue estimates.

The personal finance company’s first-quarter revenue jumped 29% to $209.2 million compared to the year-ago quarter. Analysts expected the company to post $189.9 million in revenue.

However, the company reported a breakeven profit per share for the first quarter, compared to a profit of $0.01 a year earlier.

NerdWallet helps users compare credit cards, loans, and mortgages and receives compensation from partner financial institutions. It is available in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

Its insurance unit revenue more than tripled to $74 million, helped by strong demand in auto insurance products as carriers expanded budgets.

However, its credit card revenue fell 24% to $38 million as organic search traffic declined during the quarter.

The company said its loan revenue rose 12% to $24.0 million year over year, aided by increases in mortgage and personal loans.

“We do not expect tariffs to have a material first-order impact on our business, and we currently see minimal second-order effects,” CEO Tim Chen said.

The company forecasted second-quarter revenue between $192 and $200 million, while Wall Street expects it to post $174 million in revenue.

NerdWallet also raised its 2025 adjusted operating income forecast to $55 million to $66 million, compared with its earlier projection of $50 million to $60 million.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘extremely bullish’ (91/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘extremely high.’

NRDS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:41 a.m. ET on May 7, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said the stock’s weekly charts and earnings show it’s a “buy and hold.”

NerdWallet stock has fallen 36.5% year to date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<