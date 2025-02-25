Navitas Semiconductor Stock Plunges On Revenue Miss, Disappointing Q1 Guidance On ‘Significant Headwinds’ — But Retail Isn't Rattled

While its Q1 guidance is below estimates, Navitas CEO Gene Sheridan expects a recovery in the second half of 2025.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS) tumbled more than 14% in after-market trading on Monday after the company’s first-quarter guidance came in below analyst estimates.

Navitas guided for Q1 revenue between $13 million and $15 million, below estimates of $15.80 million.

For the fourth quarter, Navitas posted revenue of $18 million, below Wall Street consensus of $19 million, with CEO Gene Sheridan pointing to “significant headwinds with an industry-wide slow-down in some major markets.”

The power semiconductor designer posted a loss per share of $0.06, in line with estimates.

Overall, the Navitas stock lost nearly a quarter of its value on Monday, falling over 23% between the intra-day and after-market trading sessions as investors evaluated the company’s prospects.

While its Q1 guidance is below estimates, Sheridan expects a recovery in the second half of 2025.

“We closed the year with an extraordinary $450 million in customer design wins, which gives us increased confidence to resume a healthier growth rate in late ‘25 and beyond,” Sheridan said.

Data from FinChat shows Navitas is expected to post a loss per share throughout the fiscal year 2025, even as the company projects a return to growth later this year.

Of the eight brokerage recommendations, four have a ‘Buy’ rating, while two have ‘Outperform’ and ‘Hold’ ratings.

The consensus price target for the Navitas stock is $3.81, implying an upside of nearly 32% from Monday’s close.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Navitas stock soared, entering the ‘extremely bullish’ (84/100) territory as investors weighed in on the company’s performance and future potential.

NVTS retail sentiment.jpg NVTS sentiment and message volume February 24, 2025, as of 9 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user praised Navitas’ quality and assurance capabilities.

Navitas stock has witnessed volatility recently, declining over 7% in the last six months. However, its one-year performance is far worse, with the stock losing nearly half its value in this period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

