Nano-Cap Versus Systems Soars On Brazilian Expansion; Retail Eyes Breakout From Trading Range

Versus Systems said the expansion provides an opening into Brazil’s 100-million-user-strong gaming market armed with cutting-edge technologies.

Nano-Cap Versus Systems Soars On Brazilian Expansion; Retail Eyes Breakout From Trading Range
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 12:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 12:30 PM IST

Versus Systems, Inc. (VS) shares jumped 40.62% in Thursday’s after-hours session after Miami, Florida-based company said it is expanding into Brazil.

The company provides an in-app advertising tool that allows brands to reward consumers while they engage with games and apps.

It said the expansion provides an opening into Brazil’s 100-million-user-strong gaming market armed with cutting-edge technologies. 

The company sees the development as a “significant milestone” as it continues growing its international footprint and leveraging its gamification platform to transform audience engagement across industries.

Luis Goldner, Chief Executive Officer of Versus Systems, said, “Brazil is a cultural and technological hub that thrives on creativity and interaction. Its gaming community is not only vast but also deeply passionate about new and innovative experiences.”

Concurrently, Versus Systems also announced the appointment of Flavio Maria as the country manager for Brazil. 

A retail watcher of the stock on the Stocktwits platform said if the stock breaks above resistance around $2.80, it could rally up to $3.25.

Another watcher flagged it as a stock that is sure to run. They see the possibility of a pump as the company requires capital.

Versus Systems stock ended Thursday’s session down 4% at $1.92, taking its year-to-date loss to 13%. The stock has been range-bound between $1 and $2.5 for over a year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Target Stock In Focus After Better-Than-Expected Holiday Season Sales: Retail’s Upbeat

Target Stock In Focus After Better-Than-Expected Holiday Season Sales: Retail’s Upbeat

Mattel Stock In Focus As CFO Anthony DiSilvestro To Retire: Retail Stays Neutral

Mattel Stock In Focus As CFO Anthony DiSilvestro To Retire: Retail Stays Neutral

Western Digital Stock Slips After Storage Devices Maker Preannounces Q2 Earnings Shortfall But Retail Stays Bullish

Western Digital Stock Slips After Storage Devices Maker Preannounces Q2 Earnings Shortfall But Retail Stays Bullish

Amazon Stock In Focus After Reported Layoffs: Retail Stays Cautious

Amazon Stock In Focus After Reported Layoffs: Retail Stays Cautious

Nano-Cap FOXO Surges as Retail Frenzy Builds Ahead of Friday’s Special Shareholder Meeting

Nano-Cap FOXO Surges as Retail Frenzy Builds Ahead of Friday’s Special Shareholder Meeting

Recent Stories

Saif Ali Khan recovering well after brutal stabbing, doctors recall actor 'walking like blood-covered lion' snt

Saif Ali Khan recovering well after brutal stabbing, doctors recall actor 'walking like blood-covered lion'

IIT-Bombay's 'Garbhavigyan' event sparks row; students question legitimacy, dub it 'pseudoscience' vkp

IIT-Bombay's 'Garbhavigyan' event sparks row; students question legitimacy, dub it 'pseudoscience'

Jio vs Airtel: Check out BEST recharge plans under Rs 500 gcw

Jio vs Airtel: Check out BEST recharge plans under Rs 500

UP man confronts wife's lover, clings to car bonnet for 1 km on Agra-Moradabad highway WATCH anr

Dramatic VIDEO: UP man confronts wife's lover, clings to car bonnet for 1 km on Agra-Moradabad highway [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18 Finale Week: THIS contestant tops voting trend, surpassing Karan Veer Mehra-Vivian Dsena NTI

Bigg Boss 18 Finale Week: THIS contestant tops voting trend, surpassing Karan Veer Mehra-Vivian Dsena

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Video Icon
World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Video Icon