Nano-Cap Versus Systems Soars On Brazilian Expansion; Retail Eyes Breakout From Trading Range

Versus Systems, Inc. (VS) shares jumped 40.62% in Thursday’s after-hours session after Miami, Florida-based company said it is expanding into Brazil.

The company provides an in-app advertising tool that allows brands to reward consumers while they engage with games and apps.

It said the expansion provides an opening into Brazil’s 100-million-user-strong gaming market armed with cutting-edge technologies.

The company sees the development as a “significant milestone” as it continues growing its international footprint and leveraging its gamification platform to transform audience engagement across industries.

Luis Goldner, Chief Executive Officer of Versus Systems, said, “Brazil is a cultural and technological hub that thrives on creativity and interaction. Its gaming community is not only vast but also deeply passionate about new and innovative experiences.”

Concurrently, Versus Systems also announced the appointment of Flavio Maria as the country manager for Brazil.

A retail watcher of the stock on the Stocktwits platform said if the stock breaks above resistance around $2.80, it could rally up to $3.25.

Another watcher flagged it as a stock that is sure to run. They see the possibility of a pump as the company requires capital.

Versus Systems stock ended Thursday’s session down 4% at $1.92, taking its year-to-date loss to 13%. The stock has been range-bound between $1 and $2.5 for over a year.

