MultiversX (EGLD) is having a very hands-on approach for blockchain classes. Rather than watching undergraduates fall headlong into voluminous white papers, they’re advocating for real, hands-on coding experience via partnerships with universities.

They’re organizing small-team hackathons, and actually building curriculum - and let’s face it, the next big blockchain innovation is far more likely to come from a dorm room than a board room.

The issue is pretty black-and-white: most students don’t quite understand blockchain. Either it’s taught in a way that is way too theoretical, or not taught at all.

That’s why MultiversX is teaming up with schools such as Gheorghe Asachi Iasi and Timișoara to develop workshops and coding labs that actually add up. Their pitch? Have students up and running with real blockchain solutions in weeks, not months.

They’ve already started sessions on topics essential and fully minutiae about security. The hackathons are also a big part of it - it’s not only about the coding, but it’s about getting to know other blockchain enthusiasts and growing networks that will last.

These same students will not only be walking books at graduation, they will have created and tested actual apps that may work in real life.

The phenomenon is going global thanks to ventures like the partnership between MultiversX and Cornell's extension programs and Hungarian institutions.

If you’re in academia and you are interested, you can always just send them an email. They are betting heavily on young developers, providing them with tools and training to build from the ground up, not waiting for ideas to percolate from the top.

