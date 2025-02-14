Mullen Automotive Stock In Reverse Gear On 1-For-60 Reverse Split Plan: Retail Sentiment Mixed

The stock has lost over 99% of its value in the past year, with the upcoming earnings report on Feb. 17 seen as a key test for the company’s growth narrative.

Mullen Automotive Stock In Reverse Gear On 1-For-60 Reverse Split Plan: Retail Sentiment Mixed
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Mullen Automotive shares slid on Friday morning after plunging over 26% in the previous session, as investors responded negatively to the EV maker’s 1-for-60 reverse stock split announcement. 

The move aims to help Mullen regain compliance with Nasdaq’s $1 minimum bid price rule. The split will take effect on Feb. 18.

On Stocktwits, Mullen’s sentiment meter shifted to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ amid increased message volume. 

MULN sentiment Feb 14.png MULN sentiment and message volume on Feb 14 as of 10:00 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Bearish posts pointed to reports of a legal setback: Mullen lost a lawsuit against GEM Group, which it had accused of unregistered securities dealing and market manipulation. 

A court filing confirmed the ruling against Mullen, ordering the company to pay over $26 million in damages plus interest within 90 days — a sum that bearish retail traders noted far exceeds the EV maker’s current market capitalization and annual revenue.

Mullen only recently moved from pre-revenue development to commercial EV sales, reporting $400,000 in revenue for fiscal 2023 and about $1.1 million in fiscal 2024. 

However, its net loss for the twelve months ended Sept. 30, 2024, widened as non-cash impairment charges climbed to $119.2 million from $84.6 million the prior year. 

The company cited ongoing funding challenges and a sharp decline in its market cap as key drivers of the charge.

Cash and equivalents dropped to $10.3 million from $155.3 million a year earlier, while total debt stood just below $20 million.

Still, some bullish traders speculated that Mullen’s upcoming quarterly earnings report could trigger a rebound, suggesting the reverse split was strategically timed ahead of the release. 

Earlier this year, Mullen reported better-than-expected road testing results for its solid-state batteries, showing promising gains in driving range. 

Founded in 2014, the company initially sought to revive a defunct EV model before pivoting to develop its vehicles. 

After a 2020 merger, Mullen acquired a majority stake in Bollinger Motors in 2023 and bought assets from bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Despite these efforts, investors remain cautious as Mullen navigates legal hurdles and financial strain. 

The stock has lost over 99% of its value in the past year, with the upcoming earnings report on Feb. 17 seen as a key test for the company’s growth narrative.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Retail Traders Bet On XRP To Beat SOL, ADA, LTC To An ETF Approval

Retail Traders Bet On XRP To Beat SOL, ADA, LTC To An ETF Approval

Ingersoll-Rand Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Stays Neutral

Ingersoll-Rand Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Stays Neutral

Nano Nuclear Energy’s December Quarter Losses Widen: Retail Sentiment Sours

Nano Nuclear Energy’s December Quarter Losses Widen: Retail Sentiment Sours

XRP, DOGE Rally As SEC Acknowledges Grayscale ETF Filings – Ripple Leads Retail Buzz

XRP, DOGE Rally As SEC Acknowledges Grayscale ETF Filings – Ripple Leads Retail Buzz

Coinbase Stock Draws Retail Cheer After Q4 Revenue Shatters Wall Street Estimates, Net Income Nearly Quintuples

Coinbase Stock Draws Retail Cheer After Q4 Revenue Shatters Wall Street Estimates, Net Income Nearly Quintuples

Recent Stories

Virat Kohli to Babar Azam: 7 batters who can find form in Champions Trophy 2025 HRD

Virat Kohli to Babar Azam: 7 batters who can find form in Champions Trophy 2025

Who is John McFall, the first astronaut with a disability cleared for space station mission? (WATCH) snt

Who is John McFall, the first astronaut with a disability cleared for space station mission? (WATCH)

BSNL historic milestone: Telecom operator turns profitable after 17 years, posts Rs 262 crore profit in Q3 snt

BSNL's historic milestone: Telecom operator turns profitable after 17 years, posts Rs 262 crore profit in Q3

'Would US allow 9/11 trial in India': When Modi criticized US acquitting Tahawwur Rana in 2011 (WATCH) ddr

'Would US allow 9/11 trial in India': When Modi criticized US for acquitting Tahawwur Rana in 2011 (WATCH)

US to be key supplier of crude oil, gas to India as energy collaboration strengthen in Modi- Trump meeting dmn

US to be key supplier of crude oil, gas to India as energy collaboration strengthen in Modi- Trump meeting

Recent Videos

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

Video Icon
Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Video Icon
Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Video Icon
Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Video Icon