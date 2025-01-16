Morgan Stanley Stock Gains After Upbeat Q4: Retail Applauds Robust Earnings

The bank’s net earnings more than doubled to $3.71 billion, or $2.22 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with Wall Street’s expectations of $1.7 per share in profit.

Morgan Stanley Stock Gains After Upbeat Q4: Retail Applauds Robust Earnings
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 10:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 10:30 PM IST

Morgan Stanley’s shares rose 2.8% on Thursday after the lender topped the market estimate for fourth-quarter profit on higher investment banking and equity revenue.

The bank’s net earnings more than doubled to $3.71 billion, or $2.22 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with Wall Street’s expectations of $1.7 per share in profit, according to FinChat data.

Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue of $16.22 billion also beat average analysts’ estimate of $15.03 billion.

“Total client assets grew to $7.9 trillion across wealth and investment management supported by markets and healthy net new assets,” CEO Ted Pick said in a statement.

The firm’s institutional services unit's net revenue surged to $7.28 billion, up from $4.94 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Morgan Stanley booked a 25% rise in investment banking revenue on more completed deals. At the same time, its equity underwriting revenue also climbed as its clients strategically raised capital in a more constructive environment.

Its net interest income (NII) in the wealth management unit rose marginally to $1.89 billion as higher yields on the investment portfolio and lending growth offset lower average sweep deposits.

During the reported quarter, the firm’s provision for credit losses ballooned to $115 million from $3 million, primarily due to the commercial real estate sector loans.

Earlier, smaller peer US Bancorp (USB) had flagged a 9.4% increase in provision for credit losses due to higher credit card and commercial real estate loan losses.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (88/100) zone from ‘neutral’(51/100) a day ago, while retail chatter remained ‘extremely high.’

MS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Jan. 16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits MS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Jan. 16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user believes the stock could hit $140, backed by strong bottom-line results.

Another user wrote that the stock deserves an all-time high.

On Wednesday, the bank’s peers JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup had all topped Wall Street estimates.

Over the past year, the stock is up 56%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Taiwan Semiconductor's Robust Earnings, Capex Outlook Boost ASML, Applied Materials, And Other Stocks: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Taiwan Semiconductor's Robust Earnings, Capex Outlook Boost ASML, Applied Materials, And Other Stocks: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Arista Networks Stock Gets A Price-Target Bump From BofA, Thanks To Generative AI-Fueled Demand Surge: Retail's Bullish

Arista Networks Stock Gets A Price-Target Bump From BofA, Thanks To Generative AI-Fueled Demand Surge: Retail's Bullish

Tencent-Backed DouYu Stock Soars On Special Cash Dividend, New Co-CEO Appointment: Retail Ecstatic

Tencent-Backed DouYu Stock Soars On Special Cash Dividend, New Co-CEO Appointment: Retail Ecstatic

EV Maker Polestar's Stock Slides On Lower Revenue Outlook, CEO's Remarks: Retail Brushes It Off

EV Maker Polestar's Stock Slides On Lower Revenue Outlook, CEO's Remarks: Retail Brushes It Off

Katapult Holdings Stock Surges After Q4 Gross Originations Rise Over 11%: Retail Sentiment Flies High

Katapult Holdings Stock Surges After Q4 Gross Originations Rise Over 11%: Retail Sentiment Flies High

Recent Stories

Taiwan Semiconductor's Robust Earnings, Capex Outlook Boost ASML, Applied Materials, And Other Stocks: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Taiwan Semiconductor's Robust Earnings, Capex Outlook Boost ASML, Applied Materials, And Other Stocks: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Indian mens team makes it 4 on 4 with a win over Bhutan, enters quarterfinal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian men's team makes it 4 on 4 with a win over Bhutan, enters quarterfinal

Arista Networks Stock Gets A Price-Target Bump From BofA, Thanks To Generative AI-Fueled Demand Surge: Retail's Bullish

Arista Networks Stock Gets A Price-Target Bump From BofA, Thanks To Generative AI-Fueled Demand Surge: Retail's Bullish

Tencent-Backed DouYu Stock Soars On Special Cash Dividend, New Co-CEO Appointment: Retail Ecstatic

Tencent-Backed DouYu Stock Soars On Special Cash Dividend, New Co-CEO Appointment: Retail Ecstatic

EV Maker Polestar's Stock Slides On Lower Revenue Outlook, CEO's Remarks: Retail Brushes It Off

EV Maker Polestar's Stock Slides On Lower Revenue Outlook, CEO's Remarks: Retail Brushes It Off

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Video Icon
World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Video Icon