Moderna Stock Heads For Weekly Loss As Retail Caution Prevails: Wealth Advisor Tells Why She's Staying On The Sidelines

The stock fell over 7% on Thursday after reports that federal health officials under the Trump administration are re-evaluating Moderna's $590 million contract for bird flu vaccine development.

Moderna Stock Heads For Weekly Loss As Retail Caution Prevails: Wealth Advisor Tells Why She's Staying On The Sidelines
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) are on track for a more than 12% weekly decline, with sentiment among retail traders turning cautious amid concerns over declining revenue and regulatory uncertainty.

The stock fell over 7% on Thursday, hitting two-week lows, following media reports that federal health officials under the Trump administration are re-evaluating Moderna's $590 million contract for bird flu vaccine development. 

The contract, awarded in January under the Biden administration, is now reportedly under scrutiny by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits, where Moderna has nearly 110,000 followers, slipped to 'neutral' from 'bullish' over the past week. 

Some traders pointed to the stock's pattern of lower highs since November as a sign of further downside. 

Others speculated that new HHS chief Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a known vaccine skeptic, could pause the development of new COVID vaccines, potentially impacting Moderna's revenue.

Courtney Garcia, senior wealth advisor at Payne Capital Management, told CNBC she sees further downside for Moderna in the near term and considers it a 'sell.' 

She highlighted that the company remains heavily reliant on COVID-19 vaccine sales, with its broader mRNA pipeline yet to turn profitable.

"There could be long-term opportunity with other uses of mRNA, but in the meantime, I'd stay on the sidelines," Garcia reportedly said. “It’s way too concentrated in COVID vaccines, which I don’t think have huge short-term potential.”

Earlier this month, Moderna reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and issued a 2025 revenue forecast with a midpoint below analyst estimates.

However, CEO Stéphane Bancel reassured investors, outlining plans to secure up to 10 product approvals by 2027 and remove nearly $1 billion in costs by the end of 2025.

A recent Stocktwits poll indicated that many traders believe Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation as HHS chief could significantly impact Moderna's stock.

Moderna shares are down over 26% year-to-date, with short interest at 10.6%, according to Koyfin data.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Redfin Corp Stock Falls After Q4 Loss Widens, Retail Wants To Buy The Dip

Redfin Corp Stock Falls After Q4 Loss Widens, Retail Wants To Buy The Dip

ARBB Stock Soars After-Hours On AI Data Center Deal In Malaysia: Retail Buzz Explodes

ARBB Stock Soars After-Hours On AI Data Center Deal In Malaysia: Retail Buzz Explodes

Meta Reportedly Plans Standalone AI App To Challenge OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini — Retail Isn't Buying The Hype Yet

Meta Reportedly Plans Standalone AI App To Challenge OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini — Retail Isn't Buying The Hype Yet

Most Retail Investors See AI Server Maker C3.ai Stock As Undervalued After Post-Earnings Dip

Most Retail Investors See AI Server Maker C3.ai Stock As Undervalued After Post-Earnings Dip

AES Stock Tumbles Ahead Of Q4 Results: Earnings Expected To Fall, Retail Stays Divided

AES Stock Tumbles Ahead Of Q4 Results: Earnings Expected To Fall, Retail Stays Divided

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Kiara Advani's stunning Saree Ideas for wedding and party RBA

(PHOTOS) Kiara Advani's stunning Saree Ideas for wedding and party

"Think about men": Agra IT employee commits suicide, blames wife in emotional final video dmn

"Think about men": Agra IT employee commits suicide, blames wife in emotional final video (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025: SA's Rassie van der Dussen hints at final ICC tournament ahead of England clash snt

Champions Trophy 2025: SA's Rassie van der Dussen hints at final ICC tournament ahead of England clash

'What is that?!' Bengaluru man's smooth ride on an electric unicycle fuels hilarious reactions online (WATCH) ddr

'What is that?!' Bengaluru man's smooth ride on electric unicycle fuels hilarious reactions online (WATCH)

DA hike case: Relief for West Bengal as Supreme Court likely to hear case in March gcw

DA hike case: Relief for West Bengal as Supreme Court likely to hear case in March

Recent Videos

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits SHAKTI TARAPITH, Praises India’s Spiritual Heritage!

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits SHAKTI TARAPITH, Praises India’s Spiritual Heritage!

Video Icon
Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon