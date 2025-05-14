The analyst sees long-term upside of up to 40%, supported by strong sector demand and government contracts. He advises accumulating on dips near ₹320–₹340.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI), a public sector company in India's strategic materials industry, is strategically positioned for sustained growth, according to SEBI-registered analyst Adarsh Nimborkar.

The company dominates the titanium-based materials market while delivering specialized alloys and superalloys to defense, aerospace, and nuclear energy sectors.

At the time of writing, shares of MIDHANI were trading at ₹341.40, up 3.5% on the day.

According to Nimborkar, MIDHANI's performance will be driven by its strong order book, long-term contracts from DRDO, ISRO, and HAL, and support from India's "Make in India" policy and defense indigenization initiatives.

The company expanded its global operations by focusing on Europe and the Middle East growth.

According to financial reports for FY2023–FY2024, MIDHANI generated revenues between ₹800 and ₹1,000 crore and achieved net profits ranging from ₹175 to 200 crore.

The firm maintained a debt-equity ratio of 0.33 while achieving a ROCE of 9.4%. Even with its price-to-earnings ratio at 64.5, which surpasses the industry average, the stock continues to appeal to investors with a long-term horizon.

The stock price remains above the 200-day moving average of ₹308 and the 50-day moving average of ₹324.

Nimborkar MIDHANI has reached overbought conditions, indicated by an RSI of 77. This suggests short-term resistance at ₹375, while primary support exists at ₹340 and secondary support at ₹320.

The analyst warns investors about short-term volatility and consolidation while setting a medium-term price goal of ₹375, representing a 9–10% increase.

He expects long-term investors to gain from a rally to ₹480, representing a 40% increase from present levels, as the company remains supported by structural advantages in India's strategic manufacturing areas.

Nimborkar recommends that long-term investors purchase shares when prices drop to the range of ₹320–₹340.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has declined 0.1% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<