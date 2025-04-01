Mineralys, Sana, Aeon: These 3 Biotech Stocks Saw The Sharpest Retail Interest Spike In Q1

Read Full Article

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (195% increase in followers)

Radnor, Pennsylvania-based Mineralys is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and other conditions linked to dysregulated aldosterone.

Its lead candidate, lorundrostat, is an orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor designed for cardiorenal conditions.

Last month, Mineralys reported positive topline results from its Phase 3 Launch-HTN and Phase 2 Advance-HTN trials evaluating lorundrostat for uncontrolled and resistant hypertension. Both studies met their primary efficacy endpoints with statistical significance.

In February, Mineralys reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and disclosed that cash, cash equivalents, and investments stood at $198.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, which it expects to support clinical studies and corporate operations through the first quarter of 2026.

The stock has gained over 28% year-to-date, with short interest at 4.5%, according to Koyfin.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (177% increase in followers)

Sana focuses on developing engineered cell therapies to repair or replace damaged or missing cells, as well as control and modify genes.

This year, the company has attracted significant investor interest following a potential breakthrough in type 1 diabetes. In January, it demonstrated that its hypoimmune edits enabled islet cell transplants to survive without immunosuppression, a result that drew praise from analysts.

Last month, Citizens JMP upgraded Sana's stock, citing the validation of its Hypoimmune platform in type 1 diabetes, upcoming SC291 data in autoimmune diseases expected in 2025, and a strong cash position of $152.5 million. The firm considers Sana undervalued.

Jefferies notes that Sana has three assets in development across different disease areas and projects peak adjusted revenues of $2.8 billion.

Sana's stock is up just over 3% year-to-date, with short interest at 17.7%, according to Koyfin.

Aeon Biopharma Inc. (132% increase in followers)

This is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ABP-450, a botulinum toxin complex for treating neurological conditions. Evolus markets the same botulinum toxin complex cosmetically under the name Jeuveau.

ABP-450 is already approved as a biosimilar in Mexico and India. Aeon holds exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications in the U.S., Canada, the EU, the U.K., and select international markets.

The stock gained attention this year following a 1-for-72 reverse stock split in March to maintain NYSE American's minimum share price requirement.

Last month, Aeon announced that CEO Marc Forth would step down on April 4 to pursue another opportunity, with Chairman Jost Fischer stepping in as interim CEO.

Aeon's stock has plunged over 98% year-to-date, with short interest last at 1.7%, according to Koyfin.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

