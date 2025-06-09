As the feud between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk intensified, House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed confidence that the standoff would be resolved.

In his appearance on ABC News’ This Week, the speaker said, “I think there's a lot of emotion involved in it. But it's in the interests of the country for everybody to work together, and I'm going to continue to try to be a peacemaker in all of this.”

Johnson said he has had a lot of interaction and discussion with Musk about the “One Big Beautiful bill” to ensure the billionaire had accurate information, although he clarified that he had not spoken to the billionaire since last Monday.

“I was concerned that the people were telling him things that just simply weren't true,” the speaker said.

Trump’s tax bill was the initial point of contention between the president and the billionaire, with the latter calling it a “disgusting abomination.”

While the Tesla CEO reasoned that the bill would worsen the already bloated U.S. trade deficit, Trump contended that the opposition was due to the cancellation of the electric-vehicle federal tax subsidy.

Johnson also clarified the government’s motive with the tax bill, stating that “Elon's number one responsibility is to save his company. The president and I have the responsibility of saving the country.”

“And that's what this bill does. And we're really excited and proud of this product, and we're going to get it delivered.”

Johnson said in text messages Musk exchanged with him, the latter was concerned about spending. The speaker said he clarified to Musk that spending on border security is something Trump had promised to the American people, and it concerns defense.

“Everything else in the bill is about historic savings and tax cuts for the people and ensuring American energy dominance by regulatory reform and maintaining peace through strength. Shoring up these safety net programs that people rely upon,” he added.

When asked whether Trump will walk the talk and cut Musk’s contracts, Johnson said, “What I'm trying to do is make sure that all of this gets resolved quickly. That we get the One Big, Beautiful Bill done, and that hopefully, these two titans can reconcile.”

Johnson was also asked whether he sees the threat of Musk going after Republicans who vote for the bill or getting involved in Republican primaries.

“Well, I think it would be a big mistake,” he said, adding that Musk got involved to help Trump win because he knew that Republican policies are better for the U.S. economy.

The Trump-Musk standoff, which intensified late last week, wiped away over $150 billion in Tesla’s market cap on Thursday on fears that the president’s vindictive stance may hurt Musk’s businesses, including its flagship EV venture Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, xAI, and X social media platform.

The stock, however, rebounded on Friday, helped by the solid May non-farm payrolls data.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF has gained 3.8% for the year, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 2.5%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.