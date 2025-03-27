MicroVision Stock Plummets On Q4 Miss, But Retail Still Feels Optimistic

Read Full Article

Shares of MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) plunged nearly 9% in Wednesday’s regular trading session and declined by another 3% in after-hours trading as the company’s fourth-quarter results missed Wall Street expectations.

MicroVision reported a loss of $0.14 in Q4, slightly higher than an expected loss of $0.12. The company posted a loss of $0.10 in the same period a year earlier.

MicroVision’s revenue during the quarter stood at $1.7 million, falling well below expectations of $3.25 million. In the year-ago period, its revenue stood at $5.1 million, but it was boosted significantly by one-time revenue of $4.6 million from Microsoft.

The company said its topline was impacted adversely as an expected customer was not converted, delaying the revenue to 2025.

“MicroVision is well positioned to secure revenue opportunities for 2025, primarily from three verticals: industrial, automotive, and defense,” said MicroVision CEO Sumit Sharma.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $74.7 million as at Dec. 31, 2024, edging up from $73.8 million a year earlier.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around MicroVision remained optimistic, hovering in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory despite the stock plunging on Wednesday.

MVIS sentiment and message volume March 26, 2025, as of 11 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user expressed a bullish outlook for the company, saying it has finally got the right team to play.

Data from Koyfin shows the average price target for MicroVision is $2.67, implying a nearly 92% upside from Wednesday’s closing price.

MicroVision’s stock has gained 6% year-to-date.

