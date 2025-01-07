MicroVision Rallies Ahead Of Partner Luxoft's CES 2025 Product Unveil: Retail Expresses Bullish Sentiment

MicroVision partner Luxoft refused to divulge details but noted that the solution will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI.) Luxoft will also offer a generative AI solution to allow developers and companies to test their autonomous driving solutions.

MicroVision Rallies Ahead Of Partner Luxoft's CES 2025 Product Unveil: Retail Expresses Bullish Sentiment
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 11:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 11:03 PM IST

Shares of MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) surged ahead of its partner Luxoft’s product unveiling on Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025.

Luxoft is a DXC Technology (DXC) company and it offers products across industries like automotive, banking, oil and gas, and healthcare, among others.

“At CES, DXC Luxoft will premiere an innovative solution that is set to transform the automotive industry. While we can't reveal all the details at this moment, we can share that this solution significantly reduces development costs and accelerates time to market,” the company said in a post.

The firm refused to divulge details but noted that the solution will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI.) Luxoft will also offer a generative AI solution to allow developers and companies to test their autonomous driving solutions.

The unveiling is scheduled for Wednesday.

MicroVision, based out of Redmond, Washington, announced its partnership with Luxoft in December 2023.

“Teaming up with Luxoft is a great opportunity for MicroVision to accelerate the implementation of our MOSAIK Suite validation and ground truth software suite and to boost Luxoft’s outstanding capability of providing a highly efficient validation solution,” the company said while making the announcement.

Reacting to Luxoft’s scheduled unveiling, MicroVision’s stock surged more than 10% in morning trade on Tuesday, with the CES 2025 currently underway.

Users on Stocktwits expressed ‘bullish’ takes on the stock.

One user posted that the MicroVision stock has “strong technicals.”

Another expects MicroVision’s share price to cross the $2 mark soon.

MicroVision stock has performed well over the past six months, climbing over 34%. However, its one-year returns have been negative, with the stock falling over 44%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meta Stock Dips After Social-Media Giant Appoints Trump Ally Dana White As Director, Ends 3rd Party Fact-Checking, But Retail Turns Upbeat

Meta Stock Dips After Social-Media Giant Appoints Trump Ally Dana White As Director, Ends 3rd Party Fact-Checking, But Retail Turns Upbeat

Morgan Stanley Names Citi As Top Pick Among Large Cap Bank Stocks Going Into Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Morgan Stanley Names Citi As Top Pick Among Large Cap Bank Stocks Going Into Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Instil Bio Stock Soars After Jefferies Upgrade On 'Early Mover' Cancer Drug Candidate: Retail Jubilant

Instil Bio Stock Soars After Jefferies Upgrade On 'Early Mover' Cancer Drug Candidate: Retail Jubilant

Crown Electrokinetics Stock Declines As Investors Get Ready To Vote On Reverse Stock Split Proposal Next Week: Retail Bullish

Crown Electrokinetics Stock Declines As Investors Get Ready To Vote On Reverse Stock Split Proposal Next Week: Retail Bullish

Uber Stock Shifts To Top Gear On Nvidia Tie-Up, Accelerated Buyback Program: Retail Joins The Ride

Uber Stock Shifts To Top Gear On Nvidia Tie-Up, Accelerated Buyback Program: Retail Joins The Ride

Recent Stories

Meta Stock Dips After Social-Media Giant Appoints Trump Ally Dana White As Director, Ends 3rd Party Fact-Checking, But Retail Turns Upbeat

Meta Stock Dips After Social-Media Giant Appoints Trump Ally Dana White As Director, Ends 3rd Party Fact-Checking, But Retail Turns Upbeat

Morgan Stanley Names Citi As Top Pick Among Large Cap Bank Stocks Going Into Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Morgan Stanley Names Citi As Top Pick Among Large Cap Bank Stocks Going Into Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Instil Bio Stock Soars After Jefferies Upgrade On 'Early Mover' Cancer Drug Candidate: Retail Jubilant

Instil Bio Stock Soars After Jefferies Upgrade On 'Early Mover' Cancer Drug Candidate: Retail Jubilant

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH) AJR

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH)

Crown Electrokinetics Stock Declines As Investors Get Ready To Vote On Reverse Stock Split Proposal Next Week: Retail Bullish

Crown Electrokinetics Stock Declines As Investors Get Ready To Vote On Reverse Stock Split Proposal Next Week: Retail Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon