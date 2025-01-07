MicroVision Rallies Ahead Of Partner Luxoft's CES 2025 Product Unveil: Retail Expresses Bullish Sentiment

MicroVision partner Luxoft refused to divulge details but noted that the solution will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI.) Luxoft will also offer a generative AI solution to allow developers and companies to test their autonomous driving solutions.

Shares of MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) surged ahead of its partner Luxoft’s product unveiling on Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025.

Luxoft is a DXC Technology (DXC) company and it offers products across industries like automotive, banking, oil and gas, and healthcare, among others.

“At CES, DXC Luxoft will premiere an innovative solution that is set to transform the automotive industry. While we can't reveal all the details at this moment, we can share that this solution significantly reduces development costs and accelerates time to market,” the company said in a post.

The firm refused to divulge details but noted that the solution will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI.) Luxoft will also offer a generative AI solution to allow developers and companies to test their autonomous driving solutions.

The unveiling is scheduled for Wednesday.

MicroVision, based out of Redmond, Washington, announced its partnership with Luxoft in December 2023.

“Teaming up with Luxoft is a great opportunity for MicroVision to accelerate the implementation of our MOSAIK Suite validation and ground truth software suite and to boost Luxoft’s outstanding capability of providing a highly efficient validation solution,” the company said while making the announcement.

Reacting to Luxoft’s scheduled unveiling, MicroVision’s stock surged more than 10% in morning trade on Tuesday, with the CES 2025 currently underway.

Users on Stocktwits expressed ‘bullish’ takes on the stock.

One user posted that the MicroVision stock has “strong technicals.”

Another expects MicroVision’s share price to cross the $2 mark soon.

MicroVision stock has performed well over the past six months, climbing over 34%. However, its one-year returns have been negative, with the stock falling over 44%.

