MicroStrategy Stock Dips As Weekly Haul Gets Smaller, Bitcoin Price Dips: Retail Prepared To HODL

With just 2,135 Bitcoin added, the latest purchase is the smallest weekly acquisition the company has made in two months.

MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) stock dipped to its lowest levels this month after falling over 4% in midday trade on Monday. This was after its weekly Bitcoin buy shrunk further for the week of Dec. 23 to Dec. 30.

Bitcoin’s price also continues to remain under pressure, trading at around $94,500 at the last check.

According to a securities filing, MicroStrategy acquired 2,135 BTC between Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 at an average price of $97,837 per token. This brings its total treasury balance to 446,400 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $42.1 billion.

This is the company’s eighth straight week of purchasing more Bitcoin after it announced its “21/21 Plan” in November. The plan is to raise $42 billion over three years—$21 billion through equity and $21 billion through fixed-income securities—to expand its Bitcoin holdings.

However, this latest purchase is the smallest bundle of tokens the company has acquired in these eight weeks.

MicroStrategy Inc.'s Bitcoin Purchases Over The Last Eight Weeks | Source: BitcoinTreasuries

The Michael Saylor-owned enterprise is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in the world, but its Bitcoin buying strategy has raised questions among investors on Stocktwits.

MicroStrategy Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 27 as of 1:30 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around the stock shifted to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, along with a marginal uptick in chatter to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels.

One user wondered what the software company does, aside from buying Bitcoin.

Another expressed frustration at why Saylor chose to buy more Bitcoin at higher prices and in lesser quantities when the price is down.

However, others were more optimistic about MicroStrategy’s prospects.

The company seems to be losing its ‘favorite’ stock status in the technology sector, with a poll on Stocktwits showing that MicroStrategy is lagging behind Nvidia, Tesla, and Palantir as the best stock to bet on in 2025.

Despite MicroStrategy’s third straight session of losses, the stock is still up 362% year-to-date.

