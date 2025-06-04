The free European Security Program will enhance AI-driven cyber threat intelligence, strengthen partnerships with law enforcement, and boost digital defenses across EU countries.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has launched a European Security Program aimed at bolstering the continent's defenses against escalating cyber threats, especially those involving artificial intelligence (AI).

The initiative, announced in Berlin, is designed to enhance collaboration between Microsoft and European governments in combating sophisticated cyberattacks.

Microsoft’s President Brad Smith remarked that as artificial intelligence and digital innovations progress, the cyber threat environment in Europe is rapidly changing, creating new obstacles that demand tighter collaboration and improved defenses.

Ransomware gangs and government-backed hackers from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea are expanding their reach and increasing in complexity, making it crucial for Europe’s cybersecurity efforts to keep pace.

Microsoft plans to expand the delivery of real-time, AI-driven cyber threat intelligence to European authorities.

This effort will offer country-specific insights, aiming to improve awareness and support early defensive measures against evolving digital threats.

The tech major is dedicating further resources to reinforce Europe’s digital security landscape.

This includes collaborative efforts with Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre and the CyberPeace Institute, along with expanded backing for the Western Balkans Cyber Capacity Centre to enhance protection in strategically vulnerable areas.

Microsoft is extending its cooperation with law enforcement agencies and regional partners to detect and take down cybercriminal operations.

A recent example includes teaming up with Europol to neutralize the Lumma Stealer malware, which compromised more than 394,000 Windows devices worldwide from March to May 2025.

The program will be offered at no cost to European governments, covering all 27 European Union (EU) countries, EU candidate nations, members of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), along with the U.K., Monaco, and the Vatican.

