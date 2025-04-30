Brad Smith called upon the U.S. and its allies to “double down and invest in their strengths to claim the quantum frontier.”

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has acknowledged the need for the U.S. to stay ahead in the quantum computing race even as China threatens the country’s leadership in other key technology areas.

In a blog post, Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith termed quantum computing the next technological frontier after artificial intelligence (AI). He said, “Quantum technologies are edging closer to reality, with profound implications for the world and American national competitiveness and security.”

While acknowledging that basic research and private sector advancements have accelerated, he called upon the U.S. and its allies to “double down and invest in their strengths to claim the quantum frontier.”

Smith said that, like AI, quantum computing has transformative potential and the ability to tackle previously insurmountable problems in the fields of chemistry, drug discovery, materials, energy, and agriculture.

Microsoft announced its quantum arrival with the launch of its Majorana 1 quantum chip in February following two decades of research. Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) unveiled its Willow quantum in December and claimed it could reduce errors exponentially and perform a standard benchmark computation in under five minutes.

Skeptics, however, suggest real-world applications could be several years away.

Microsoft’s Smith underlined the need for fast action. He noted that China has made quantum technology a cornerstone of its national technological strategy since 2000 and has invested heavily in it.

Smith said, “While most believe that the United States still holds the lead position, we cannot afford to rule out the possibility of a strategic surprise or that China may already be at parity with the United States.

“Simply put, the United States cannot afford to fall behind, or worse, lose the race entirely.”

Outlining a three-pronged strategy, Smith said the U.S. should increase funding for quantum R&D, promote workforce and talent development, and ensure supply chain security for quantum technologies.

Smith called on President Donald Trump to replicate his AI thrust with quantum computing.

“Taken together, these strategic actions will not only bolster our nation’s security and competitive edge against competitors and adversaries, but it will also drive innovation and economic growth at home towards a new frontier of American prosperity,” he added.

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) ended Monday’s session up 0.26% at $75.21, although it is down over 7% year-to-date.

