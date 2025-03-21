Micron Stock Gains On Q2 Earnings Beat, Data Center Revenue Triples: Retail Turns Exuberant

Read Full Article

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) gained nearly 1% each during Thursday’s regular trade and after-market sessions after the company’s second-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations.

Micron reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 in Q2, beating consensus estimates of $1.42. The company’s revenue stood at $8.05 billion, beating an expected $7.9 billion.

The revenue surge was aided by Micron’s data center sales tripling year-on-year, the company said.

“We are extending our technology leadership with the launch of our 1-gamma DRAM node. We expect record quarterly revenue in fiscal Q3, with DRAM and NAND demand growth in both data center and consumer-oriented markets,” said Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on April 15, 2025, to shareholders on record as of March 31, 2025.

For Q3, Micron issued a guidance of revenue in the range of $8.6 billion to $9 billion, and EPS between $1.47 and $1.67.

It also said that where tariffs have an impact on its products, it intends to pass on those costs to its customers.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Micron stock surged, entering the ‘extremely bullish’ (88/100) territory from ‘neutral’ a day ago. Message volumes also rose to ‘extremely high’ levels.

One user thinks the stock will hit the $120 mark on Friday.

Micron’s stock has rallied more than 22% year-to-date.

