Micron Stock Extends Rally On Pure Storage Partnership Amid Trump’s $20B US Data Center Push: Retail Bullish On Hyperscaler Ambitions

Micron also announced the launch of its high-speed Crucial P510 SSD, offering read and write speeds of up to 11,000/9,550 MB per second, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025.

Shares of Micron Technology surged over 4% on Tuesday afternoon after the company announced new memory and storage products, alongside the expansion of its strategic collaboration with Pure Storage (PSTG) at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025.

This surge comes on the heels of a 10% increase in the stock's value on Monday – buoyed by Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang mentioning the company during his keynote speech – marking Micron's fourth consecutive day of gains.

It also helped that President-elect Donald Trump announced $20 billion in foreign investment to build new U.S. data centers on Tuesday.

Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, a Trump associate and founder of the property development company DAMAC Properties, is pledging “at least” that amount, the president-elect said at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

At CES, Micron announced its teaming up with Pure Storage to create faster and more reliable storage solutions using Micron's G9 QLC NAND technology for future DirectFlash Module products.

These new systems will use Micron's advanced memory technology to handle huge amounts of data efficiently, which the company said would be especially useful for hyperscalers with data-intensive workloads. 

At the same time, Micron has improved its line of memory and storage products for everyday users. This includes the launch of its high-speed Crucial P510 SSD, offering read and write speeds of up to 11,000/9,550 MB per second.

Screenshot 2025-01-07 123717.png Micron Technology Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan 7 as of 12:35 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Micron’s shares surged to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago. Message volume also increased to ‘high’ levels as users see more upside for Micron in the hyperscaler market segment. 

In the first quarter of 2025, Micron’s revenue was a record $8.71 billion, led by a 400% increase year-over-year (YoY) in revenue from data centers.

Another user forecasted that Micron could receive more upgrades after the slew of announcements at CES.

The stock has gained approximately 22% over the past year. 

However, December proved challenging, with the stock dropping 14% after issuing a weak demand forecast during its quarterly earnings. This decline was followed by a series of downgrades from Wall Street analysts.

