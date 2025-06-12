The company plans to keep $150 billion for manufacturing and $50 billion for R&D.

Micron Technology (MU) announced on Thursday that it is expanding its investment in the U.S. to about $200 billion.

The company said it will keep aside $150 billion for manufacturing amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s push to onshore the production of semiconductor chips. The company will also dedicate about $50 billion to R&D, Micron said.

The firm expects its investment to create 90,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The announcement adds $30 billion to Micron’s previous investment plans. Micron’s stock edged 0.5% lower in morning trade.

The expanded manufacturing footprint will include a second advanced memory fabrication plant in Boise, Idaho, alongside its existing R&D operations, and a major upgrade to its Manassas, Virginia, facility.

The company said the Idaho sites will help accelerate the development of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) products and allow it to meet rising global demand for DRAM chips, which are essential in AI and high-performance computing (HPC).

“President Trump has made it clear that the time to build in America is now,” said Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. “Micron’s planned investment will ensure the U.S. advances its lead across critical industries like AI, automotive, and aerospace & defense.”

Micron’s announcement comes on the heels of major domestic investment pledges from other chipmakers.

Nvidia (NVDA) said in April it plans to invest $500 billion over the next four years to build AI server infrastructure in the U.S., in collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). In March, TSMC separately committed $100 billion to expand U.S. chip production.

“Micron’s investment in advanced memory manufacturing and HBM capabilities in the U.S., with support from the Trump Administration, is an important step forward for the AI ecosystem,” said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Micron’s stock has gained more than 35% this year but fallen over 16% in the last 12 months.

