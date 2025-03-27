Read Full Article

MicroAlgo (MLGO) shares climbed as much as 16% in midday trading Thursday after WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) announced it had increased its stake in the company to 67.65%.

U.S.-listed shares of WiMi also rose, gaining 14% on the news.

Alongside the purchase, the company implemented a ten-year lock-up period for its MicroAlgo holdings, reinforcing a long-term commitment to its stake.

In 2022, WiMi Hologram Cloud announced that VIYI Algorithm Inc., a company controlled by WiMi, completed a merger with Venus Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company, through a transaction valued at $400 million. The surviving entity was renamed MicroAlgo, and WiMi ended up holding a 63.32% stake in the company.

As of March 27, 2025, WIMI Hologram Cloud holds 40,000 Class A ordinary shares, over 1.8 million Class A ordinary shares (restricted), and over 44.87 million Class B ordinary shares (restricted) of MicroAlgo, representing a total equity stake of 67.65% in MicroAlgo.

WiMi’s move comes days after MicroAlgo’s stock skyrocketed 455% on Monday following a planned $20 million share issuance announcement.

The company entered into a convertible bond purchase agreement on Oct. 7, 2024, with a 360-day maturity period. The bonds allow holders to convert them into shares at 70% of the lowest closing price over the past 60 trading days.

The announcement sent MicroAlgo’s market capitalization soaring more than fivefold, reaching $139.52 million by Monday’s close. After a two-day pullback, its market cap now stands at around $118 million.

MicroAlgo retail sentiment and message volume on March 27 as of 12:20 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MicroAlgo’s stock slipped marginally but remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

Most traders on the platform celebrated the stock’s rally.

Some wondered if MicroAlgo’s stock price would hit $20 again.

MicroAlgo’s stock has more than quadrupled in value in 2025 but remains over 80% down over the past 12 months.

WiMi Hologram Cloudretail sentiment and message volume on March 27 as of 12:20 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around WiMi’s stock climbed further within the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

WiMi’s stock, meanwhile, has struggled despite Thursday’s gain. The company has lost half its value in 2025 and is down 2% over the past 12 months.

