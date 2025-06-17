The new functionality was announced at France's Cannes Lions advertising festival.

Social media giants Meta (META) and Bytedance-owned TikTok have announced a new set of AI tools that can generate professional video ads by inputting pictures and text, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The releases, announced at the ongoing Cannes Lions advertising festival in France, are the latest manifestation of how AI is helping reduce manual effort in various industries and use cases.

Meta is rolling out an updated image-to-video ad tool, which enables marketers to use AI to transform product images into multi-scene video ads. Advertisers can now upload up to 20 images to create videos with music and overlaid text.

The functionality would support Meta's ad business, which accounts for roughly 98% of the company's top line, even as the company accelerates its AI efforts with frequent updates to its Llama AI model and integrations across its social media apps.

Meta announced on Monday that it will allow ads in WhatsApp. Shares of the company are up 20% year-to-date.

TikTok, too, is revamping its Symphony ad product, which was unveiled last year. TikTok already lets advertisers use AI-enhanced spokespeople.

The new updates will allow users to generate and select multiple five-second ad clips, based on either image or text prompts.

AI-generated ads are becoming increasingly popular on major platforms as they seek ways to lower production costs, which may give small businesses more money to spend on advertising.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<