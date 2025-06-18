Meta is rolling out passkeys on Facebook, enabling secure logins using biometrics or PINs, with plans to expand it to Messenger and Meta Pay.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) announced on Wednesday that it plans to introduce passkeys to Facebook, providing users with a more secure way to access their accounts using biometric data or a device-specific PIN.

Initially available for mobile logins on iOS and Android, these passkeys will also extend to Messenger soon, enabling login across Meta’s platforms without relying on passwords.

Passkeys are encrypted digital credentials stored locally on a user’s device. They allow users to log in using their fingerprint, facial recognition, or a secure PIN.

Unlike passwords, these credentials are immune to phishing, credential stuffing, or interception by malicious actors, as they are not stored or transmitted externally.

With online threats like phishing and password reuse growing more sophisticated, Meta’s move to adopt passkeys aligns with broader industry efforts to strengthen user authentication.

Developed through the FIDO Alliance, of which Meta is a member, passkeys reduce dependence on vulnerable login methods, such as passwords and SMS codes.

Meta intends to broaden the use of passkeys beyond just Facebook logins. Users will soon be able to use these credentials to autofill payment information through Meta Pay and, in the future, to access Messenger securely and safeguard encrypted chat backups.

This unified authentication method aims to enhance both protection and ease of use across Meta’s platforms.

Users can generate and control their passkeys through the Accounts Center located in Facebook’s Settings menu.

Recently, The Wall Street Journal reported that the company intends to enable brands to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to create comprehensive advertising campaigns entirely without human input.

Under the proposed system, a brand could upload a product image and specify its advertising budget. Meta’s AI would then handle everything from creating visuals, videos, and copy to identifying the ideal audience across Instagram and Facebook.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Meta changed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ the previous day.

META's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01.00 p.m. ET on Jun.18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Meta Platforms' stock has gained over 19% year-to-date and 40% in the last 12 months.

