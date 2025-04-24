The global launch of ads on Threads comes three months after Meta began a limited test in January.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) on Wednesday announced that it is expanding its advertising program on Threads to all eligible advertisers globally.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company also announced an inventory filter tool for advertisers, giving them better control over where their advertisements appear.

By default, Meta will place advertisements on the Threads feed for all new campaigns. Partners will have an option to use either Meta’s Advantage+ option or use manual placements, and they can also opt out of advertisements on the Threads feed using this option.

Meta said it will deliver these ads in select markets first and then gradually expand to others after testing.

This comes at a time when the company has faced criticism from the European Union for offering users in the region a paid option to enjoy an ad-free experience on its social media platforms.

This was in response to the changes sought by the EU regarding Meta’s targeted ads system.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission also imposed a $228 million fine on the company for violating the EU’s Digital Markets Act.

According to a research note by Moffett Nathanson, Meta could also be facing a $7 billion revenue hit due to President Donald Trump’s tariffs on China, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Although Meta’s social media platforms are not accessible in China, Chinese e-commerce players buy advertisements to reach their customers in the U.S. and other countries.

“China’s importance to Meta’s business cannot be overstated,” the research firm said.

Meta’s stock gained more than 4.3% on Wednesday amid a broader surge in U.S. equities.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index was up nearly 3.00%, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 2.10% at the time of writing.

