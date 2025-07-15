CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to build multi-gigawatt AI superclusters, starting with “Prometheus” in 2026

Meta Platforms Inc.(META) is ramping up its bid to create superintelligence through massive investments in computing power and top-tier talent.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to the social media platform Threads on Monday to announce Meta’s plans to roll out several multi-gigawatt (GW) AI superclusters over the coming years.

Following the announcement, Meta Platforms' stock traded over 1% higher on Monday afternoon.

The first system, named “Prometheus,” is slated to go live in 2026, followed by “Hyperion,” which will scale toward 5 GW capacity over the next few years.

Several other large-scale AI clusters are also in the works, with each one occupying an area comparable to a sizable portion of Manhattan. Each “titan” cluster will deliver compute resources aimed at leading AI research and development through Meta Superintelligence Labs.

Zuckerberg said the company will allocate “hundreds of billions” of dollars in compute investment from its core business revenue to support this push into superintelligence.

Zuckerberg’s dissatisfaction with Meta’s earlier AI progress has spurred a reshuffle in its strategy, including a new team under the banner of Meta Superintelligence Labs.

This includes talent acquisitions from rival AI firms such as OpenAI and Google DeepMind. Additionally, Meta has invested in Scale AI by taking a 49% stake worth $14.3 billion, appointing its co-founder, Alexandr Wang, as chief AI officer.

According to a Bloomberg report, in April, the company outlined plans to potentially invest up to $72 billion, largely focused on AI initiatives and data center expansion.

These initiatives could position Meta at the forefront of advanced AI infrastructure, directly competing with cloud and hardware leaders in supporting future artificial intelligence breakthroughs.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding Meta Platforms remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

Meta Platforms' stock has gained over 23% year-to-date and over 46% in the last 12 months.

