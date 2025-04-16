The menu item was launched in the U.S. in 2006 and discontinued in 2016.

McDonald's saw fans cheer on social media on Tuesday after the burger chain hinted that it was bringing back a hugely popular menu item after nearly a decade.

McDonald's (MCD) teased the return of Snack Wrap in a post on X, which said, "snack wraps 0x.14.2025".

Initially launched in the U.S. in 2006, the Snack Wrap — a tortilla stuffed with crispy or grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, cheese, and ranch or honey mustard — was pulled from the menu in 2016, much to the dismay of fans.

Now, those same fans are eagerly speculating about which month the wrap will return. With only the 14th as a clue, guesses have been flying on social media.

“I’m betting on June,” one user wrote, prompting a playful reply from McDonald’s: “I cannot confirm or deny.”

“Soon friend, soon,” the company responded to another excited commenter.

The original X post has received over 10,000 likes and 1,700 re-posts. At the time of this writing, "Snack Wrap" was trending on Google.

McDonald’s U.S. president, Joe Erlinger, had previously hinted at the comeback during a December 2024 interview on Good Morning America, confirming that the Snack Wraps would make their return before the end of 2025.

The confirmation comes as McDonald’s and competing fast-food chains are launching new menu items and offers to attract customers.

McDonald’s has said its $5 Meal Deal has done well, while Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) new Honey Chicken has impressed analysts.

