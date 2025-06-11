In recent weeks, several companies, including Adidas, Victoria's Secret, and Cartier, have disclosed cyberattacks.

Marks & Spencer said on Tuesday that it has resumed online orders after a one-and-a-half-month pause due to a major cyberattack, Reuters reported.

The British retailer disclosed the attack on Apr. 22 and took down its online retail and other web services three days later.

It later said the online disruption would wipe out up to 300 million pounds ($404 million) in its operating profit for the 2025-26 financial year.

M&S said on Tuesday that its best-selling and new clothing collection lines are back online, but the entire clothing line will need some more time to be restored.

Delivery to Northern Ireland, click-and-collect services, next-day delivery, nominated-day delivery, and international ordering will resume in the coming weeks.

The system disruption also affected M&S's ability to get food and clothing into stores. The company is likely to have lost consumer demand for clothes ahead of the summer season.

According to the BBC, the attack, which also involved a ransom demand, came from a hacking group called DragonForce.

DragonForce's name has been associated with several cyberattacks in the past, and researchers suggest that the individuals behind it are based in Malaysia or Russia, according to the BBC.

The incident at M&S is not a standalone one.

In recent weeks, UK grocer the Co-op Group, German sportswear group Adidas (ADDYY), luxury jeweler Cartier, and U.S. lingerie company Victoria's Secret (VSCO) have disclosed cyberattacks.

Victoria's Secret restored its website after a three-day outage and delayed its full quarterly earnings report, though it released preliminary results.

