Attaining AGI will help Meta incorporate the technology into its suite of products, including social media, communications platforms, and AI tools such as the Meta chatbot and its AI-powered Ray-Ban Glasses.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), which is heavily invested in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, is leaving no stone unturned in winning the race.

Co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly assembled a “secretive new team,” internally dubbed the “superintelligence group,” to outdo the company’s larger tech rivals in achieving what is referred to as “artificial general intelligence” (AGI).

According to McKinsey, AGI is a theoretical AI system with capabilities that rival those of a human. “While purely theoretical at this stage, someday AGI may replicate human-like cognitive abilities including reasoning, problem solving, perception, learning, and language comprehension,” it said.

A Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with Zuckerberg’s plans, said the billionaire has prioritized recruitment and interviewed people from a brain trust of AI researchers and engineers at his homes in Lake Tahoe and Palo Alto.

The Meta CEO plans to incorporate the team with 50 researchers, including a new head of AI research.

Underlining the team's importance, he has rearranged desks at Meta’s Menlo Park headquarters so that the new team will be seated next to him.

A separate Bloomberg report said Monday that Meta is discussing investing over $10 billion in Scale AI, which provides data labeling and model evaluation services to develop AI applications.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Meta stock was ‘bullish’ (64/100) by early Tuesday, with the message volume at ‘high.’

META sentiment and message volume as of 5:15 a.m. ET, June 10 | source: Stocktwits

A bullish user shared a chart and said the "chart looks really good to me, this one has been acting very strong recently and got a nice bounce off the lows. Key resistance will be around that 700, and then 750- level." They also considered it as a good long-term play.

Meta stock edged up 0.14% to $695.06 in Tuesday’s premarket session, with the year-to-date gain at 19%.

