Marico Ltd’s fourth-quarter results showed a 20% YoY revenue increase to ₹2,730 crore, driven by strong domestic and international performance, especially in premium segments like Saffola and Parachute.

Marico Ltd shares present a strong short-term buy opportunity, according to SEBI-registered Research Analyst Gaurav Narendra Puri, who sees a bullish setup supported by both technical and fundamental indicators.

Puri recommends accumulating the stock in the ₹713–₹717 range, with targets at ₹740, ₹760, and ₹770, and a stop-loss at ₹698.

Marico shares closed at ₹716.30, down 0.45%, at the time of writing.

His one-month outlook reflects confidence in Marico's breakout pattern and improving earnings trajectory.

The company’s Q4 FY25 results show a 20% year-on-year rise in revenue to ₹2,730 crore, with net profit up 8% despite raw material inflation.

Strong domestic volume growth and double-digit international gains underline Marico’s diversified strength, according to Puri.

While EBITDA margins dipped year-on-year to 16.8%, stable quarter-on-quarter margins suggest cost controls are working.

From a technical view, Puri cited a visible flag pattern breakout on daily charts, RSI near 60, and support at the 20-day exponential moving average—all pointing to bullish momentum.

Marico, with its footprint across Asia and Africa, leverages demand for premium wellness and grooming products under brands like Saffola and Parachute, Puri said.

The stock has risen 11.2% so far in 2025.

