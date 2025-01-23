MakeMyTrip Stock In Focus Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Downbeat

Sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘extremely bearish’ zone compared to last week.

Shares of MakeMyTrip ($MMYT) have fallen about 2% in the past five days ahead of the online travel company’s third-quarter earnings, dampening retail sentiment.

MakeMyTrip will report its financial and operating results before the bell on Thursday, January 23.

Wall Street analysts expect $0.27 in earnings per share on estimated revenues of $264.99 million, according to Stocktwits data. The full year 2025's EPS is expected to be about $1.04 per share on revenue of $989.86 million.

For the second quarter, MakeMyTrip reported $210.99 million in revenues, missing analyst expectations. Its EPS stood at $0.16, also falling short of estimates of $0.18.

Sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘extremely bearish’ zone compared to last week. Message volumes have increased to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high.’

Screenshot 2025-01-23 at 7.03.01 AM.png
However, BofA analyst Sachin Salgaonkar took a more positive view on the stock, raising the firm's price target to $130 from $119 with a ‘Buy’ rating, Fly.com reported.

According to the analyst, normal strong seasonality trends have been in play in the third quarter for the industry and MakeMyTrip is expected to report "a strong set of numbers in the seasonally strong" quarter, added the report.

MakeMyTrip offers air ticketing, hotels and packages, and rail tickets, among other ancillary travel services.  

MakeMyTrip stock is down 8% year-to-date.

