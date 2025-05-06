The EV maker’s stock fell 6.7% on Monday, reflecting concerns about its ability to meet revenue expectations and the potential impact of tariffs on imported auto parts.

Investor sentiment around Lucid Group turned cautious on Monday ahead of its first-quarter earnings report scheduled for after-market hours on Tuesday.

The stock fell 6.7% to close at $2.36 on Monday, reflecting concerns over potential impacts from recent tariff policies and the company’s ability to meet revenue expectations.

Despite reporting a record 3,109 vehicle deliveries in Q1, Lucid's revenue guidance of nearly $234 million fell short of the consensus estimate of $250 million.

The company also announced plans to raise $1 billion through convertible debt, which could dilute shares and pressure stock prices.

Additionally, Lucid imports some parts, making it susceptible to the 25% tariff on automotive imports announced by the Trump administration.

According to Koyfin estimates, Lucid Group's revenue for the upcoming quarter is expected to rise to $246.16 million, up from $234.47 million in Q1.

The company’s core loss is expected to narrow down to $548.32 million from $577.28 million a year earlier.

Analysts also project a slight decrease in GAAP EPS, with a loss of $0.24, compared to a loss of $0.22 in the prior quarter.

Adding to the caution is the involvement of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), Lucid’s majority stakeholder, which could also face fallout from broader trade tensions.

In a positive development, Lucid Group and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) announced a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the future of EV technology.

The collaboration will leverage growing resources in Saudi Arabia, with Lucid gaining access to KAUST's supercomputing capabilities.

The joint efforts will focus on the design and prototyping of next-generation components and systems, integrating disciplines such as mechanical, electrical, thermal, and chemical engineering.

On Stocktwits, sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid a 461% surge in 24-hour message volume.

A user expressed doubts about the company's ability to gain traction, noting that Lucid’s competitiveness could be hampered if it fails to offer vehicles in the $40,000 range.

Another user commented on the stock's volatile behavior, mentioning that Lucid tends to pump slightly after earnings, only to crash afterward.

Shares of Lucid have fallen 22.1% so far this year.

