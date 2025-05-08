AKRE’s early Beta testing on LTO’s EQTY platform shows tangible progress in tokenized real estate, drawing serious institutional interest.

Just one month after announcing their partnership, AKRE (AKRE) and LTO Network’s (LTO) EQTY platform have revealed early success in tokenizing real estate.

With a Beta deployment in progress, AKRE is testing tokenized models on a prime Spanish island development, drawing interest from family offices and institutional financiers.

AKRE focuses on democratizing property investment. Their tokenization approach lets investors buy fractional stakes at different phases of development, blending risk and return profiles.

Borja Sacristán, a leading partner at AKRE, says the EQTY Beta offers exactly what they need to refine real use cases, from early land acquisition to final construction. Rick Schmitz, CEO of LTO Network, calls AKRE’s speed-to-market a validation of EQTY’s ability to handle real estate deals in a live environment.

Two major real estate projects in Spain are already in queue for tokenization on LTO Network. These aren’t mere proofs-of-concept but tangible examples of moving property finance on-chain. Tasks like issuance, compliance, liquidity, and secondary-market sales happen under the partnership’s umbrella.

As Beta expands, AKRE and LTO plan to invite additional testers and partners, paving the way for institutional-grade DeFi applications in real estate.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<