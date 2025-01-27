Logility Soars After Buyout Deal With Aptean, Retail Welcomes It With Open Arms

The companies said the price represents a 27% premium to the Jan. 23 Logility closing share price.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc.(LGTY) shares jumped 24.7% on Monday after Clearlake Capital-backed Aptean agreed to buy the company for $14.30 per share in an all-cash deal.

The deal, announced on Friday after the bell, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

“The Logility platform delivers a mission-critical suite of AI-powered supply chain planning solutions designed to address even the most complex requirements,” Aptean CEO TVN Reddy said.

According to Stocktwits calculations, the purchase price represents an equity value of $481.6 million.

Logility is headquartered in Atlanta and helps a wide range of businesses to optimize their inventory, improve demand forecasting, and streamline production planning.

In December, activist investor 2717 Partners had urged Logility to consider strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, after calling it unsuitable for public markets.

Lazard is serving as financial advisor to Logility, the company said.

Logility had reported a net loss of $2 million during the fiscal second quarter in October.

Retail chatter on Stocktwits remained in ‘bullish’ (68/100) territory, albeit with a higher score than Friday, while retail chatter rose to ‘extremely high.’

One user hailed it as a big win for shareholders.

The stock has gained 33.4% over the past six months and risen 21.5% in the past twelve months.

