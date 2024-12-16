Lockheed Stock In Spotlight After Firm Announces New Subsidiary Astris AI To Enable AI Solutions: Retail’s Unconvinced

Lockheed said it has made significant investments in developing MLOps software capability, a generative AI platform tailored to high-assurance end users and building a robust team of AI experts. Astris AI will make these resources available externally.

First Published Dec 16, 2024, 10:31 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 10:31 PM IST

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) were in focus on Monday after the firm announced a new subsidiary, Astris AI, that will enable the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across the U.S. defense industrial base and commercial industry sectors having high assurance requirements.

Astris AI provides customers access to foundational AI tools, processes and talent to enable the deployment of secure AI solutions at scale.

Lockheed said it has made significant investments in developing MLOps software capability, a generative AI platform tailored to high-assurance end users and building a robust team of AI experts.

Astris AI will make these resources available externally. The firm believes this will create opportunities for the defense industrial base and commercial companies to develop and deploy secure, resilient and scalable AI solutions.  

Astris AI is led by Chief Revenue Officer Donna O’Donnell, an executive with extensive experience in AI/ML and automation.

O’Donnell earlier served as the global vice president of AI and intelligent automation sales at Xerox, where she oversaw automation sales operations globally, delivering solutions in intelligent automation, robotic process automation, generative AI, intelligent document processing and machine learning.

"By combining Lockheed Martin’s expertise with Astris AI’s agile approach, we're enabling organizations to navigate the complexities of the rapidly evolving technology landscape with high assurance AI solutions that deliver secure and reliable interactions, compliance and responsible decision-making,” she said.

Despite the development, retail sentiment on Stocktwits dipped into the ‘neutral’ territory (48/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago. 

LMT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:27 a.m. ET on Dec. 16, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits LMT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:27 a.m. ET on Dec. 16, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Notably, most retail chatter on the platform reflected skepticism.

LMT shares, meanwhile, have gained nearly 8% since the beginning of the year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

