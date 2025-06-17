Lockheed touted its broad portfolio as well-suited for the Golden Dome mission, while Boeing said it has already done “a lot of work” on the program.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing (BA) signaled on Monday that they are positioning themselves to play a major role in President Donald Trump’s proposed Golden Dome missile defense initiative.

Speaking at the Paris Air Show, Lockheed’s President of Missiles and Fire Control, Tim Cahill, told reporters the company has multiple platforms that align with the administration’s objectives for the program.

“We clearly have a whole number of product lines that will contribute very well, that are going to fit very well with what is necessary to achieve the mission,” Cahill said, according to Reuters.

He added that ramping up production and making targeted upgrades will be key to delivering on the system’s goals.

Lockheed Martin’s stock fell nearly 4% Monday, paring gains from Friday’s rally, which was driven by rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

At a separate briefing, Boeing’s interim CEO for space and defense, Steve Parker, said the company had “done a lot of work” on Golden Dome, though he declined to offer specifics.

Boeing has developed compact laser-based air defense systems and supplies components for the PAC-3 missile, including guidance seekers.

Boeing’s stock was up nearly 1% in afternoon trading, recovering after last week’s sharp sell-off following the crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Stephanie Hill, president of Lockheed’s Rotary and Mission Systems unit, said the company has held "a lot of discussions" with potential collaborators on Golden Dome, though she did not name them.

Hill noted that firms like SpaceX, Palantir (PLTR), and Anduril could contribute critical technologies.

“It’s going to take all of industry—defense, commercial, government and academia—to really make this Golden Dome for America,” Hill said.

Unveiled by Trump in January, the Golden Dome program is projected to cost up to $175 billion and aims to deploy hundreds of satellites capable of detecting and potentially intercepting incoming missiles.

There was also some tension at the Paris Airshow involving Israeli companies after organizers shut down booths that refused to remove attack weapons from their exhibits.

Lockheed Martin’s stock is down 4% this year and has gained around 2% over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, Boeing’s stock is up 13% in 2025 and 14% over the past 12 months.

