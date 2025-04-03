Loar Holdings Stock In Spotlight After Morgan Stanley Upgrades Shares To ‘Overweight’ — Retail’s On The Fence

Read Full Article

Loar Holdings Inc. (LOAR) shares drew investor attention on Thursday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’ with an unchanged price target of $91.

According to TheFly, Morgan Stanley believes the stock's relative underperformance provides an attractive entry point.

The brokerage highlighted that since its public listing in April 2024, the company has mostly exceeded consensus expectations and continued executing its organic and inorganic growth strategy.

As a result, Morgan Stanley believes the stock should continue to trade at a premium to peers.

Loar recently reported strong fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue and raised its full-year outlook.

Revenue rose 28% year-over-year (YoY) to $110.44 million during the quarter, topping a Wall Street projection of $102.51 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.11, aligning with Finchat-compiled analyst estimates.

Loar Holdings reported a net profit of $3.69 million compared to a net loss of $573,000 in the same quarter a year ago. Higher operating income and lower taxes primarily drove the swing to net profit.

However, not all analysts are optimistic about the stock. Jefferies reportedly reduced its price target on the stock to $95 from $105 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

According to an investing.com story, the company has increased its estimated earnings per share (EPS) for 2025 to $0.72 from $0.67.

The report added that the revision considers an expected 12% organic growth for 2025, with the defense sector expected to see a 20% jump due to backlog conversion.

Loar Holdings also raised its full-year outlook, citing strong demand across its end markets and solid progress against its key productivity and value pricing initiatives.

The company now expects net sales between $480 million and $488 million, up from between $470 million and $480 million. Wall Street expects net sales of $483.94 million.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘neutral’ territory (49/100).

Loar Holdings shares have gained nearly 4% in 2025 and over 57% in the past 12 months.

