Liquida Capital: Breaking traditional lending models to provide flexible, personalised financial support

Traditional loans once held centre stage for empowering businesses, however, companies are increasingly in search of other options which offer more accessibility and greater flexibility.

For this reason, the business financing landscape is rapidly changing. One of the ways this transformation is happening is through businesses increasingly seeking alternative financial loans.

Traditional lending options can present obstacles to business owners which are still trying to find their feet. For example, through their high costs, and lengthy approvals. Alternative funding sources allow for breathing space from the rigid requirements of traditional loans.

Liquida Capital, under the leadership of Andre Dowdell Jr., is a source of alternative funding for businesses and entrepreneurs needing a lift-up, in ways that are personal, flexible and accessible.

A passion for seeing businesses thrive

Andre says he is passionate about supporting businesses, including start-ups, because he understands the challenges faced by entrepreneurs. Having resigned from professional football, he started his own car-related business in his early 20s.

He says that it was only through teamwork and the support of others that the company's revenue grew to seven figures. He had to accumulate sufficient capital through the business to open Liquida Capital, which now reaches out to other businesses, and gives them the financial support which Andre says was imperative to his own success.

Andre explains Liquida Capital supports businesses of all sizes, and has helped numerous start-ups leverage the capital to operate with success and impact. He sees the potential in the many start-ups which shape the nation’s economy. Recent statistics published in the USA Today state that small businesses account for 99.9% of all companies in the U.S., totaling approximately 33.3 million nationwide.

Liquida Capital had funded millions in business capital to its clients over the past year and this kind of financial backing is significant leverage for companies which are now, in turn, impacting and benefiting the lives of others within their reach.

Healthy businesses, healthy economy

Andre believes that businesses remaining flexible and open to the changing financial landscape is the game-changer for the economy.

Studies show that there is a high rate of failure for business start-ups. This usually happens during the first years that they are established. One of the most cited reasons for these failings is lack of finances. Recent statistics from Statista say that around 38 percent of managers behind start-ups which did not make it admitted that lack of success in securing sufficient capital was the reason they had failed.

"A stable financial foundation is the way to secure success for the future of the business," says Andre. "Providing financial security is what we offer to our customers."

Andre explains many start-ups, entrepreneurs and struggling businesses believe their applications will be turned down, or because they don't know there are alternative options available.

Studies show that as many as 44 percent of SMEs don't apply for financial loans because they believe their applications will be denied or won't qualify. The studies further show that this is because only 14.6% of SME loan applications are approved by traditional lending options, such as big banks.

"Today's business financing landscape is dynamic and filled with opportunity," says Andre. "Entrepreneurs and start-ups don't have to battle it alone."